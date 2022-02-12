RCB signs Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 crore in IPL mega auction

Swashbuckling South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The explosive right-hander was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2021, with 633 runs - just two behind Orange Cap holder and Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Du Plessis was also the leading run-scorer for the men in yellow in IPL 2020.

The 37-year-old made his IPL debut in 2012 with Chennai Super Kings and has been with the side since. In 2016 and 2017, du Plessis turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant following CSK's two-year ban from the league.

With 100 matches and 2935 runs in the IPL, du Plessis' class and experience will be crucial for his team in 2022.