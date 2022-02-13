IPL auction: Wriddhiman Saha says he didn't expect to go unsold on day one

After going unsold in the first round of the IPL mega auction, Wriddhiman Saha bagged a Rs 1.9 crore deal with Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

“To be honest, I did not expect to go unsold on opening day. There were so many wicketkeepers, so I thought I would make the cut. But when no one picked me, I was wondering what went wrong? I had no clue. I thought it was unbelievable,” Saha told Sportstar from Kolkata.

The 37-year-old had earlier decided to skip the opening round of the Ranji Trophy to be with the family after a long time on the road. “Just before I left for South Africa, my wife was down with dengue. Even though she recovered, she is not 100 percent fit. So, with children around, I thought it is important to spend time with the family after being on tours for a long time. But that led to so many speculations with people even questioning whether I would retire,” Saha said, “but that’s not the case. I will just take off for a while and then start training for the IPL in a few days.”

At the Gujarat franchise, Saha will be reuniting with his old coach Gary Kirsten and former team-mate Ashish Nehra. “Since I have known both, it will be a known environment. But yes, this will be a new challenge and I will have to play to my abilities and ensure that I make the most of it, as and when an opportunity comes my way,” Saha said.