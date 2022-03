Chennai Super Kings unveils new jersey for IPL 2022

Four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled its new jersey for the Indian Premier League.

CSK captain M. S. Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo. Last year, CSK added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL - in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.

The new jersey also features the logo of CSK's principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand.

K. S. Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, said, “Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now.”