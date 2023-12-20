MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK IPL 2024 Auction Review: With winning core intact, Chennai Super Kings stronger than before

Going into the player auction, the five-time champion needed to strengthen only a few areas, and the management can be pleased with how things turned out in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 21:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
CSK players celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 title.
CSK players celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 title. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

CSK players celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 title. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The 2024 IPL could be a defining one for defending champion Chennai Super Kings, as it could well be the last season for its talismanic captain, MS Dhoni. 

Going into the player auction, the five-time champion needed to strengthen only a few areas, and the management can be pleased with how things turned out in Dubai on Tuesday.

A key area of focus was to find a replacement for the now-retired Ambati Rayudu, who made impactful performances in the last three title-winning campaigns (2018, 2021 & 2023).

ALSO READ | CSK squad IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings full list of players after auction

On that front, the Super Kings scored a winner in all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and also snapped up a highly-rated 20-year-old uncapped player, Sameer Rizvi, by going full throttle for both of them.

The team made full use of its purse of Rs 31.40 crore to pursue all-rounder Mitchell and get him for Rs. 14 crore. Mitchell had a tremendous World Cup in India and could fill Rayudu’s shoes in the middle-order. 

Meanwhile, Rizvi (Rs. 8.4 crore) scored 277 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Uttar Pradesh at a strike rate of nearly 140 with 18 sixes. The hard-hitting youngster also had a sensational UP T20 league, and if he can find his feet at the IPL level, the Yellow Brigade might have found a star for the future.

These big buys were set up right at the start when the think-tank was able to strike bargain deals in scooping up New Zealand batting sensation Rachin Ravindra and Indian medium-pacer Shardul Thakur, who was with the outfit for four years, between 2018 and 2021. Thakur’s best years in the IPL have been while wearing the yellow jersey as a death-overs specialist and also adds depth to the batting line-up.

ALSO READ | CSK Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings squad composition

Coach Stephen Fleming later said Mitchell was one of his side’s key targets.

“Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this price. He is an unfashionable player and often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin, he is competitive and a handy bowler,” said Fleming.

Another target was an overseas pacer as a cover for Matheesha Pathirana, and the Chennai side managed to get a good option in 28-year-old Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who comes in with a lot of experience.

With a winning core largely intact, CSK has come out of the auction stronger than before for its title defence campaign and probably for Dhoni’s swansong.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL 2024 Auction /

MS Dhoni /

Mustafizur Rahman /

Daryl Mitchell /

Shardul Thakur /

Ambati Rayudu /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: PP 0-0 BB, Shadloui’s Paltan takes on Hooda’s Bulls ;Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  2. MCFC 1-1 MBSG LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Second half begins; Cummings, Stewart score to keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK IPL 2024 Auction Review: With winning core intact, Chennai Super Kings stronger than before
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  5. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK IPL 2024 Auction Review: With winning core intact, Chennai Super Kings stronger than before
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. SRH Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. DC Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: PP 0-0 BB, Shadloui’s Paltan takes on Hooda’s Bulls ;Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  2. MCFC 1-1 MBSG LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Second half begins; Cummings, Stewart score to keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK IPL 2024 Auction Review: With winning core intact, Chennai Super Kings stronger than before
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  5. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment