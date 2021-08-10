CSK, TNCA to felicitate former Tamil Nadu cricketers, ground staff, match officials

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to celebrate former Tamil Nadu cricketers, ground-staff and match officials at a special function on Tuesday.

After the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) instituted a one-time payment of five lakh rupees for the veterans, CSK has come forward as well to show their love and respect by contributing seven lakh rupees each.

The beneficiaries include former wicketkeeper K. R. Rajagopal, all-rounder Najam Hussain, South Zone cricketer S. V. S. Mani, and medium-pacer R. Prabhakar. Also, among them is K. Parthasarathy, former curator at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium.