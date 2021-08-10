Home IPL News CSK, TNCA to felicitate former Tamil Nadu cricketers, ground staff, match officials After the TNCA instituted a one-time payment of five lakh rupees for the veterans, CSK has come forward as well to show their love and respect by contributing seven lakh rupees each. Team Sportstar Chennai 10 August, 2021 14:53 IST Chennai Super Kings fans. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 10 August, 2021 14:53 IST Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to celebrate former Tamil Nadu cricketers, ground-staff and match officials at a special function on Tuesday.After the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) instituted a one-time payment of five lakh rupees for the veterans, CSK has come forward as well to show their love and respect by contributing seven lakh rupees each.READ | ICC set to push for cricket’s inclusion in Olympics The beneficiaries include former wicketkeeper K. R. Rajagopal, all-rounder Najam Hussain, South Zone cricketer S. V. S. Mani, and medium-pacer R. Prabhakar. Also, among them is K. Parthasarathy, former curator at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :