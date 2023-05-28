IPL News

CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, most runs, wickets ahead of match today

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. 

CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 10:45 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill lead the batting charts for their respective teams ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill lead the batting charts for their respective teams ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AGENCIES

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will clash in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Interestingly, both teams had met in the opening match of the season on March 31 at the same venue, with Hardik Pandya’s Titans beating MS Dhoni’s CSK by five wickets.

CSK VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 4

Chennai Super Kings won: 1

Gujarat Titans won: 3

Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 15 runs (Chennao, 2023)

After failing to beat Titans after three attempts, Super Kings earned their first win in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday. Dhoni and Co. managed their fourth win at home this edition as GT lost its first IPL Playoffs match. GT then defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad to qualify for its second consecutive final.

GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 9
Won: 6
Lost: 3
Win%: 66.66
Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs
Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1

The toss has not been an integral factor at the venue this season. Teams batting first have lost three of the seven games. Despite its hard-hitting defeats to RR and KKR, the Titans have managed to defend three totals after losing the toss in Ahmedabad. The pitches have also aided batting

IPL 2023 STATS AT AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 8
Team batting first won: 4
Team batting second won: 4
Average first innings score: 193
Highest successful chase: 207

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL 2023

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)427869.50145.5492
Shubman Gill (GT)212330.75133.6963
Wriddhiman Saha (GT)411538.33113.1867*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL 2023

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Mohammad Shami (GT)
Alzarri Joseph (GT)357.4516.402/33
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)346.4517.752/18

