CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, most runs, wickets ahead of match today

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will clash in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Interestingly, both teams had met in the opening match of the season on March 31 at the same venue, with Hardik Pandya’s Titans beating MS Dhoni’s CSK by five wickets.

CSK VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 4

Chennai Super Kings won: 1

Gujarat Titans won: 3

Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 15 runs (Chennao, 2023)

After failing to beat Titans after three attempts, Super Kings earned their first win in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday. Dhoni and Co. managed their fourth win at home this edition as GT lost its first IPL Playoffs match. GT then defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad to qualify for its second consecutive final.

GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT AHMEDABAD Matches played: 9 Won: 6 Lost: 3 Win%: 66.66 Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1

The toss has not been an integral factor at the venue this season. Teams batting first have lost three of the seven games. Despite its hard-hitting defeats to RR and KKR, the Titans have managed to defend three totals after losing the toss in Ahmedabad. The pitches have also aided batting

IPL 2023 STATS AT AHMEDABAD Matches played: 8 Team batting first won: 4 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings score: 193 Highest successful chase: 207

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL 2023

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 4 278 69.50 145.54 92 Shubman Gill (GT) 2 123 30.75 133.69 63 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 4 115 38.33 113.18 67*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL 2023