GT vs CSK Ahmedabad LIVE weather updates, IPL 2023 Final: Rain delays play, reserve day rules; Who will win in case of washout?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The match which was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, gives CSK a chance for a record-equalling fifth title while GT can defend its title.
- ⦿Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three
- ⦿Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals
- ⦿Man of the Match winners in IPL finals
- ⦿IPL Final Results: Full list of winners, runners-up, Man of the Match, MVP awards since 2008
- ⦿MS Dhoni set for 250th IPL match in CSK vs GT final, first player to achieve landmark
The covers have been put on at the Narendra Modi Stadium with rain picking up in the city.
GT vs MI: What is the Ahmedabad weather update?
There is a faint scare for the fans in Ahmedabad. There is a 49 per cent chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad on Sunday as per Accuweather’s forecast. The forecast suggests chances of mild thunderstorms over the next few hours in the city.
What happens to the IPL final math if it rains?
Accoding to the official rules of IPL 2023, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:
- ⦿ The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question
- ⦿ The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If both are not possible, a Super Over is to be started by 12.06 AM.
- ⦿ If the match starts today and cannot be completed, it will start tomorrow from the point where it stopped.
Is there a Reserve Day for the IPL 2023 final?
If the rain does not permit a Super Over tonight, a reserve day is in place for the IPL 2023 final on Monday.
What happens if conditions do not permit for a Super Over?
- ⦿ If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off .
This means that, in this match, if conditions do not permit any Super Over on both days, then the Gujarat Titans will win the title by virtue of finishing higher in the table.