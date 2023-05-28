GT vs CSK Ahmedabad LIVE weather updates, IPL 2023 Final: Rain delays play, reserve day rules; Who will win in case of washout?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match which was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, gives CSK a chance for a record-equalling fifth title while GT can defend its title.

7:28 PM IST - While we wait

Ground in a pool of water as heavy rain delays the start. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

7:18 PM IST - Covers stay put

Ground staff place covers over the pitch as the downpour continues. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

7:00 PM IST - Latest scenes

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

6:55 PM IST - Match conditions

Proper rain now! Pouring down. Rumble of thunder. Forecast has it clearing in a couple of hours. Don't lose any overs till 2130. And the latest for a 5 over game is 23:56. Otherwise use the reserve day tomorrow. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2023

6:53 PM IST - Downpour

6:35 PM IST - Rain at Motera

The covers have been put on at the Narendra Modi Stadium with rain picking up in the city.

GT vs MI: What is the Ahmedabad weather update?

There is a faint scare for the fans in Ahmedabad. There is a 49 per cent chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad on Sunday as per Accuweather’s forecast. The forecast suggests chances of mild thunderstorms over the next few hours in the city.

What happens to the IPL final math if it rains?

Accoding to the official rules of IPL 2023, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

⦿ The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question

The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If both are not possible, a Super Over is to be started by 12.06 AM.

The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If both are not possible, a Super Over is to be started by 12.06 AM. ⦿ If the match starts today and cannot be completed, it will start tomorrow from the point where it stopped.

Is there a Reserve Day for the IPL 2023 final?

If the rain does not permit a Super Over tonight, a reserve day is in place for the IPL 2023 final on Monday.

What happens if conditions do not permit for a Super Over?

⦿ If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off .

This means that, in this match, if conditions do not permit any Super Over on both days, then the Gujarat Titans will win the title by virtue of finishing higher in the table.