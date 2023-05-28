IPL News

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad LIVE weather updates, IPL 2023 Final: Rain delays play, reserve day rules; Who will win in case of washout?

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Final: If weather conditions do not permit any Super Over, then the Gujarat Titans will qualify for the final by virtue of finishing higher in the table. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI Last Updated: 28 May, 2023 19:43 IST
CHENNAI Last Updated: 28 May, 2023 19:43 IST
Heavy rain has hit the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the toss of the IPL 2023 final.

Heavy rain has hit the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the toss of the IPL 2023 final. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Final: If weather conditions do not permit any Super Over, then the Gujarat Titans will qualify for the final by virtue of finishing higher in the table. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match which was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, gives CSK a chance for a record-equalling fifth title while GT can defend its title.

ALSO READ: CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL final: Rain delays toss for Dhoni’s Chennai vs Hardik’s Gujarat match; cut-off for full game 9.35pm, reserve day tomorrow
7:28 PM IST - While we wait
Ground in a pool of water as heavy rain delays the start.

Ground in a pool of water as heavy rain delays the start. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

7:18 PM IST - Covers stay put
Ground staff place covers over the pitch as the downpour continues.

Ground staff place covers over the pitch as the downpour continues. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

7:00 PM IST - Latest scenes
The toss has been delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad.

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

6:55 PM IST - Match conditions
6:53 PM IST - Downpour
6:35 PM IST - Rain at Motera

The covers have been put on at the Narendra Modi Stadium with rain picking up in the city.

GT vs MI: What is the Ahmedabad weather update?

There is a faint scare for the fans in Ahmedabad. There is a 49 per cent chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad on Sunday as per Accuweather’s forecast. The forecast suggests chances of mild thunderstorms over the next few hours in the city.

What happens to the IPL final math if it rains?

Accoding to the official rules of IPL 2023, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

  • ⦿  The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question
  • ⦿ The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If both are not possible, a Super Over is to be started by 12.06 AM.
  • ⦿ If the match starts today and cannot be completed, it will start tomorrow from the point where it stopped.

Is there a Reserve Day for the IPL 2023 final?

If the rain does not permit a Super Over tonight, a reserve day is in place for the IPL 2023 final on Monday.

What happens if conditions do not permit for a Super Over?

  • ⦿ If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off .

This means that, in this match, if conditions do not permit any Super Over on both days, then the Gujarat Titans will win the title by virtue of finishing higher in the table.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final LIVE in Pictures: Ground in pool of water as rain delays toss ahead of Chennai vs Gujarat final

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us