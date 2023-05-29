Who will win IPL 2023 final if rain washes out reserve day in Ahmedabad?

Torrential rains in Ahmedabad on Sunday delayed the final of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to Monday.

The same playing conditions will apply on the reserve day as on the original. The deadline to play a 20-over match is 9.35 PM IST. The deadline to start a five-over-per-side game is 12.06 AM.

In case a five-over-per-side contest is not possible, the teams shall compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question.

If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner.

Hence, if the game is washed out on Monday as well, Gujarat Titans will be crowned champion of IPL 2023.