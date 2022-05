CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 LIVE updates: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, Toss, stats, squads, streaming info

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on Sunday (15 May).

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match start?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma