GT vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2022 Updates: Chennai Super Kings aim to sustain new-found spark against Gujarat Titans

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between CSK and GT at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

GT vs CSK LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs CSK MATCH PREVIEW

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got its first win in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will look to build on that when it takes on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Despite its win against RCB, CSK is likely to be the underdog in the contest against the Titans, who had their best performance of the tournament in their last match against Rajasthan Royals with a comprehensive 37-run win.

The defending champion still doesn't have all bases covered especially on the bowling front with the pacers unable to provide breakthroughs. An option for the team could be to try out young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar instead of Mukesh Choudhary who has struggled so far. The India under-19 star bowls with good pace and could add some firepower to its pace attack.

A huge positive for CSK though was the performance of spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who delivered with a four-wicket haul.

The team will also hope opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finds form in front of his home crowd in Pune.

The Titans, on the other hand, have everything going for them with Hardik Pandya leading from the front with both bat and ball. The team has one of the best bowling attacks in the competition.

The guile of Mohammed Shami, the pace of Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan’s wizardry will pose a formidable challenge to the CSK batters.

The only area of concern is the form of top-order batters Matthew Wade and Vijay Shankar. In Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, it has a readymade opening batter who can don the gloves as well and will be a punt worth taking.

- S. Dipak Ragav

GT vs CSK FULL SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

WHERE TO WATCH GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 LIVE?

All IPL 2022 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar is the official live streaming partner.