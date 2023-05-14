IPL News

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Chennai vs Kolkata squads for today

CSK vs KKR: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 14 May, 2023 08:02 IST
Chennai 14 May, 2023 08:02 IST
CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni during practice ahead of the match against KKR.

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni during practice ahead of the match against KKR. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ THE HINDU

CSK vs KKR: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Impact Player options: Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

KKR Predicted XI (Batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy.

KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh.

CSK VS KKR DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers:Devon Conway (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy (vc), Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: CSK 6:5 KKR Credits Left: 7.5
THE SQUADS
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni  (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Aarya Desai.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us