CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Chennai vs Kolkata squads for today

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Impact Player options: Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

KKR Predicted XI (Batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy.

KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh.

CSK VS KKR DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTION Wicketkeepers:Devon Conway (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy (vc), Matheesha Pathirana Team Composition: CSK 6:5 KKR Credits Left: 7.5