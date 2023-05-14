IPL News

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders overall stats and numbers

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 06:06 IST
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss.

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its last home league match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Knight Riders by a fair margin and will start favourites on Sunday in home conditions.

CSK VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 27
Chennai Super Kings won: 18
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs (2023)
Last five results: CSK won - 4; KKR won - 1

Like most of its other opponents, CSK hasn’t allowed KKR much of a foothold in Chennai in the IPL. Knight Riders last tasted success against Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the final of the 2012 edition.

CSK VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 9
Chennai Super Kings won: 7
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 2
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets (2019)
Last five results: CSK won - 4; KKR won - 1

Chennai is one of the most dominant sides at home in the IPL. In 2023, CSK has lost two out of its six home games so far and will hope to build on its two-match winning streak at Chepauk.

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 62
Won: 44
Lost: 17
Win%: 70.97
Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs (2023)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

Since Punjab Kings chased down 201 last month, the pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium seems to have slowed down. While Mumbai Indians only managed to post 139 in the following game, Delhi Capitals failed to chase 168 in the last match at the venue. With teams batting first and second winning three matches each, not much should ride on the outcome of the toss.

IPL 2023 STATS AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 6
Team batting first won: 3
Team batting second won: 3
Average first inning score: 172
Highest successful chase: 201

CSK VS KKR - MOST RUNS IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsStrike RateAverageHighest Score
Suresh Raina (CSK)22610133.7735.8878*
MS Dhoni (CSK)27494135.3444.9066*
Faf du Plessis (CSK)13423134.2847.0095*

CSK VS KKR - MOST WICKETS IN IPL

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Sunil Narine (KKR)18206.5322.653/41
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)20177.5026.474/12
Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)12166.0016.373/16

