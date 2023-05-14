CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders overall stats and numbers

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its last home league match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Knight Riders by a fair margin and will start favourites on Sunday in home conditions.

CSK VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 27 Chennai Super Kings won: 18 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs (2023) Last five results: CSK won - 4; KKR won - 1

Like most of its other opponents, CSK hasn’t allowed KKR much of a foothold in Chennai in the IPL. Knight Riders last tasted success against Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the final of the 2012 edition.

CSK VS KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 9 Chennai Super Kings won: 7 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 2 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets (2019) Last five results: CSK won - 4; KKR won - 1

Chennai is one of the most dominant sides at home in the IPL. In 2023, CSK has lost two out of its six home games so far and will hope to build on its two-match winning streak at Chepauk.

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 62 Won: 44 Lost: 17 Win%: 70.97 Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs (2023) Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

Since Punjab Kings chased down 201 last month, the pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium seems to have slowed down. While Mumbai Indians only managed to post 139 in the following game, Delhi Capitals failed to chase 168 in the last match at the venue. With teams batting first and second winning three matches each, not much should ride on the outcome of the toss.

IPL 2023 STATS AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 6 Team batting first won: 3 Team batting second won: 3 Average first inning score: 172 Highest successful chase: 201

CSK VS KKR - MOST RUNS IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score Suresh Raina (CSK) 22 610 133.77 35.88 78* MS Dhoni (CSK) 27 494 135.34 44.90 66* Faf du Plessis (CSK) 13 423 134.28 47.00 95*

CSK VS KKR - MOST WICKETS IN IPL