CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders overall stats and numbers

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its last home league match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Knight Riders by a fair margin and will start favourites on Sunday in home conditions.
Like most of its other opponents, CSK hasn’t allowed KKR much of a foothold in Chennai in the IPL. Knight Riders last tasted success against Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in the final of the 2012 edition.
Chennai is one of the most dominant sides at home in the IPL. In 2023, CSK has lost two out of its six home games so far and will hope to build on its two-match winning streak at Chepauk.
Since Punjab Kings chased down 201 last month, the pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium seems to have slowed down. While Mumbai Indians only managed to post 139 in the following game, Delhi Capitals failed to chase 168 in the last match at the venue. With teams batting first and second winning three matches each, not much should ride on the outcome of the toss.
CSK VS KKR - MOST RUNS IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Highest Score
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|22
|610
|133.77
|35.88
|78*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|27
|494
|135.34
|44.90
|66*
|Faf du Plessis (CSK)
|13
|423
|134.28
|47.00
|95*
CSK VS KKR - MOST WICKETS IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|18
|20
|6.53
|22.65
|3/41
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|20
|17
|7.50
|26.47
|4/12
|Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)
|12
|16
|6.00
|16.37
|3/16