IPL 2023: Tamil Nadu CM, Tendulkar lead the way as Twitterati celebrate CSK win

Cricketers, commentators and even politicians took to Twitter to celebrate Chennai Super Kings’ win in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Chennai 30 May, 2023 11:07 IST
CSK celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win its fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A rain delay saw the Super Kings’ target being revised to 171 in 15 overs. 

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and final-ball four to seal a thrilling encounter as CSK equalled Mumbai Indians record of five IPL titles.

Several cricketers, commentators and even politicians took to Twitter to celebrate CSK’s triumph. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter-

Jadeja dedicated the title to a special member of CSK-‘MS Dhoni’ and tweeted, “mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi”.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin congratulated the yellow brigade and praised the Chennai captain MS Dhoni and man in-form Jadeja.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his regards to both the teams in the final and mentioned Chennai’s batting depth to be the winning factor of the match.

