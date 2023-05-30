Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win its fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A rain delay saw the Super Kings’ target being revised to 171 in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and final-ball four to seal a thrilling encounter as CSK equalled Mumbai Indians record of five IPL titles.

Several cricketers, commentators and even politicians took to Twitter to celebrate CSK’s triumph. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter-

Jadeja dedicated the title to a special member of CSK-‘MS Dhoni’ and tweeted, “mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi”.

We did it for ONE and ONLY "MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin congratulated the yellow brigade and praised the Chennai captain MS Dhoni and man in-form Jadeja.

Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni!



This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 29, 2023

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his regards to both the teams in the final and mentioned Chennai’s batting depth to be the winning factor of the match.

What a finish to one of the most enthralling @IPL seasons ever! Both @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned.



Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 30, 2023

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL. You are a great franchise. And I say so after speaking to the players who always seem to think they are given a fair deal, even through last year's campaign. A 5th title is huge — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

So so proud to have been part of this one giant family called CSK! The victory is a culmination of a splendid journey. Many more to come. #GTvsCSK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2023

Woooww !

What a win . Jaddu you beauty. Great contribution from Rayudu, Rahane , Dube. Mohit was brilliant but @ChennaiIPL knows how to win from impossible situations. Whistle Podu all the way. #GTvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2023