IPL 2023: Warner ruled not out after Jaiswal takes catch outside 30-yard circle

David Warner was reprieved on 61 when Yashasvi Jaiswal took a catch at extra-cover only for the umpire to call it not out as the latter was standing outside the 30-yard circle.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 19:14 IST
Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals takes a catch.

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals takes a catch. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner was reprieved on 61 when Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal took a catch at extra-cover only for the umpire to call it not out as the latter was standing outside the 30-yard circle when bowler Murugan Ashwin released the ball.

A maximum of five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle after the first six overs (PowerPlay) of an innings in T20 cricket. Since Jaiswal was the sixth fielder outside the circle at the point the bowler released the ball, the dismissal was not only void but the delivery was also called a no-ball.

Had Jaiswal stood inside the circle when Murugan released the ball and moved out beyond it to take the catch only later, the dismissal would have been valid.

Warner eventually fell for a 55-ball 65 to Yuzvendra Chahal as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

