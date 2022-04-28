IPL News DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, toss at 7:00PM IST KKR vs DC Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Get the live IPL score updates of today's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 April, 2022 17:43 IST DC skipper Rishabh Pant. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 April, 2022 17:43 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.PREVIEWIt is the crunch time for the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. A slip here, and the fall can be steep.The Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday will be a face-off between two wounded predators. Both the teams have three wins each. KKR, with eight matches, has played a game more. And both teams find themselves at the table’s bottom half.With Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell, DC has the batting firepower. It remains to be seen if the franchise has recovered mentally from the bust-up at the end of their clash against Rajasthan Royals with all that acrimony over a possible 'no ball' for height.READ| Not just a Nightwatchman: A commentary on BCCI governance under CoADC has a useful pace pack with Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur Rahman complementing each other. And the steady Axar Patel and the rejuvenated Kuldeep Yadav can derail sides with contrasting spin.KKR has still not figured out its best opening combination and which is the right slot for last year’s sensation, Venkatesh Iyer.READ| Michael Slater's domestic violence charges dismissed on mental health groundsAnd 'mystery’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy - who hardly plays for the state in domestic cricket these days with IPL being his livelihood - is being carted around the park.Andre Russell still packs a punch with the bat and the ball, Sunil Narine continues to be a miserly wicket-taker, and the wily Tim Southee, a better bowling option than Pat Cummins, can still nick batters out.On the wearing Wankhede pitches of inconsistent bounce, the side that seizes opportunities will win.Squads:Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky OstwalKolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh KumarWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH KKR vs DC LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between KKR and DC will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between KKR and DC will be available on Disney+Hotstar.