GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Head-to-head, stats and numbers ahead of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

The unseasonal rain over the last couple of days has brought a breeze of cool air to mark the Gujarat Day celebrations.

Come Tuesday, neither the Gujarat Titans nor the Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a downpour to mar the IPL 2023 clash.

The home team will be looking forward to allowing its supporters to spill over Monday’s state foundation day razzmatazz at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals, on the other hand, will be eager to get back to winning ways, with time running out.

Having lost six of its eight matches so far, the Australian captain-coach combo of David Warner and Ricky Ponting realise that they are in a must-win territory now in order to keep the team’s Playoffs hopes alive.

GT vs DC Head-to-head

Titans have never lost to Capitals, with two wins in as many games. Their latest encounter, which happened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this season, saw Titans secure a comfortable six-wicket win.

RESULTS 1. DC vs GT (April 2, 2022) - GT won by 14 runs 1. DC vs GT (April 4, 2023) - GT won by 6 wickets

GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Titans have played five games at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 3 of those -- including the 2022 Final -- and losing the other two.

In its last game here. the Hardik Pandya-led side thrashed Mumbai Indians by 55 runs.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.