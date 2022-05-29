Hardik Pandya records in IPL Finals: 4 matches, 4 wins

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on four occasions with the Mumbai Indians and had finished on the winning side in each of them.

After GT's qualifier 1 win against Rajasthan Royals, Hardik spoke about the road to the final in their maiden IPL season and said: "When we started the tournament, obviously I wanted to win. It is a dream. The four times I have reached an IPL final, I have won the tournament. I was just telling the boys."

Hardik Pandya performances in IPL finals

Despite emerging as a key all-rounder for the teams he has played for, Hardik's performances in the IPL finals have been underwhelming.

IPL 2015 final: Hardik featured in the IPL final during his maiden season in 2015 where he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo. Hardik went wicket-less while conceding 36 runs in four overs but MI edged out CSK by 41 runs.

IPL 2017 final: Hardik failed to fire in his second IPL final appearance in 2017 against the Rising Pune Supergiant; he was dismissed lbw for 10 (9) by Daniel Christian which reduced Mumbai to 78/6 under 14 overs. Mumbai posted 129/8 on the board and pulled off a 1-run win over the opponent to clinch its second title. Hardik did not bowl in the match.



IPL 2019 final: In another low-scoring final, Hardik failed to provide MI a strong finish in the death overs against CSK. He was trapped lbw for 16 by Deepak Chahar in the 19th over as MI eventually put 149 runs on the board. Hardik bowled one over, conceding only three runs as Mumbai pipped the Super Kings by one run for its third title.

IPL 2020 final: In his last appearance for MI in the IPL final, Hardik walked in with Mumbai requiring nine runs to win its fourth title over the Delhi Capitals. However, with the scores level at 156 runs, Hardik was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for three runs off five deliveries. Mumbai comfortably sealed the title off the next ball.