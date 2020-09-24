Don't want to be too analytical: Karthik on KKR's loss to MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik felt his team was rusty in the 49-run defeat to defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Chasing a huge total of 196, KKR struggled to accelerate to keep up with the required run rate throughout its innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR lost its first opening game of the season for the first time since 2013.

Karthik opined, "I think we had areas to do well with bat and ball. I think it was a pretty rusty day to be honest, I don't want to get too analytical about it but it's okay the boys realise where they could have done better."

Key foreign player Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan, who reached UAE on September 17, had to undergo a six day quarantine.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said, "Couple of the guys - Cummins and Morgan - just finished their quarantine today, it is hard - playing in the heat and getting used to the conditions."

The skipper promoted himself to No. 3 and scored 30 off 23 deliveries before being dismissed in the 11th over.

"Don't want to be too analytical, the boys put in a good effort. I haven't had the conversation about that (regarding tweaking the top order) with Baz [Brendon McCullum], will let you know by the next game."