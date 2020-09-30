IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers open account with 15-run win over Capitals

Delhi Capitals lost the plot the moment Kane Williamson started finding gaps in the first innings. The quickfire knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable total (162/4) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Led by the No. 1 T20I spinner Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi to 147/7 to secure its first win of the 2020 Indian Premier League by 15 runs.

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw had a predictable end in the first over by chasing a Bhuvneshwar Kumar outswinger with no feet movement, thus offering a regulation catch to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle to add 40 for the second wicket before the Rashid trap. The star leggie dismissed Iyer — caught at deep cover by debutant Abdul Samad — and Dhawan — caught behind off a googly — in one spell to turn the tide.

He returned in the 17th over to remove Rishabh Pant, ensuring victory in the process. After electing to bowl, the Delhi bowlers put up an impressive show in the powerplay overs, conceding only 38 runs.

The seamers took pace off the ball to make scoring difficult for big-hitters Jonny Bairstow and David Warner on a slow wicket. Their quick running between the wickets kept the scoreboard moving.

The first four came in the eighth ball but it took 25 more balls for the first six. Anrich Nortje erred in length, landing the ball closer to Warner who played the signature lofted drive over covers for the maximum.

The Aussie-English duo added 77 for the first wicket before Warner fell to leg-spinner Amit Mishra while executing a reverse sweep. Bairstow hung around for a crucial fifty.

Kagiso Rabada and Mishra stood out among the Delhi bowlers but the batters will need to put their thinking caps on. Shimron Hetmyer looked in good touch but not for too long.

For Sunrisers, young spin bowler Abhishek Sharma played a good supporting act to Rashid in the middle overs. Left-armer T. Natarajan deserves a special mention for trapping Marcus Stoinis in front of the stumps at a critical juncture.