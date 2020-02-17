Home IPL 2020 News Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2020 campaign will begin with the match against defending champion Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on April 1 . Team Sportstar 17 February, 2020 22:54 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, reached the IPL playoffs last year. - g.p. sampath kumar Team Sportstar 17 February, 2020 22:54 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will face champion Mumbai Indians in its first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 1. The 2016 champion will travel to Mohali for its second match against Kings XI Punjab on April 4 followed by a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 7.READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to host Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29 Below is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad league phase of IPL 2020 season.DateMatchTimeVenueAPR 1, WEDSunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMHyderabadAPR 4, SATKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMohaliAPR 7, TUERoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMBengaluruAPR 12, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals4:00 PMHyderabadAPR 16, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMHyderabadAPR 19, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMChennaiAPR 21, TUERajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMJaipurAPR 26, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMHyderabadAPR 30, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMHyderabadMAY 3, SUNDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMDelhiMAY 5, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMHyderabadMAY 9, SATMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMumbaiMAY 12, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMHyderabadMAY 15, FRIKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMKolkata Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos