Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2020 campaign will begin with the match against defending champion Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on April 1 .

17 February, 2020 22:54 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, reached the IPL playoffs last year.   -  g.p. sampath kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face champion Mumbai Indians in its first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 1.

The 2016 champion will travel to Mohali for its second match against Kings XI Punjab on April 4 followed by a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 7.

Below is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad league phase of IPL 2020 season.

DateMatchTimeVenue
APR 1, WEDSunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 4, SATKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMohali
APR 7, TUERoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 12, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals4:00 PMHyderabad
APR 16, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 19, SUNChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMChennai
APR 21, TUERajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMJaipur
APR 26, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 30, THURSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 3, SUNDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMDelhi
MAY 5, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 9, SATMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMumbai
MAY 12, TUESunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 15, FRIKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMKolkata

