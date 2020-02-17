Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face champion Mumbai Indians in its first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 1.

The 2016 champion will travel to Mohali for its second match against Kings XI Punjab on April 4 followed by a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 7.

Below is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad league phase of IPL 2020 season.