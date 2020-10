IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Dhoni or KL Rahul

In Twenty20 cricket, teams tend to chase after winning the toss. But at times, pitch and conditions also influence a captain's decision. In case of Sunday's IPL 2020 match between the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings, the evening dew too could play a role.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss in 12 out of 17 matches in the 2019 edition while Kings XI Punjab won six tosses in 14 games.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 17

TOSSES WON: 12 LOST:5

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 7 MATCHES LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 2

MATCH RESULTS:

CSK V RCB - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

DC V CSK - DC WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 8 RUNS

MI V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 37 RUNS

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 22 RUNS

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 4 WICKETS

KKR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 5 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

CSK V SRH - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 46 RUNS

CSK V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 80 RUNS

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 6 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 6 WICKETS

DC V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V CSK - MI WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 1 RUN

KINGS XI PUNJAB - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 3

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3 MATCHES LOST: 5

MATCH RESULTS:

RR V KXIP - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 14 RUNS

KKR V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 28 RUNS

KXIP V MI - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 WICKETS

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 14 RUNS

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 22 RUNS

KXIP V SRH - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V KXIP - MI WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 3 WICKETS

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 WICKETS

KXIP V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 12 RUNS

DC V KXIP - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 5 WICKETS

RCB V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 17 RUNS

SRH V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 45 RUNS

KXIP V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 7 WICKETS

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 6 WICKETS

