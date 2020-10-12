Home IPL 2020 News Karthik after loss to RCB: AB de Villiers the difference between the teams De Villiers' unbeaten 33-ball 73 took RCB to a mammoth total which proved crucial in the defeat for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Team Sportstar 12 October, 2020 23:38 IST KKR's Karthik watches on as de Villiers plays a shot in the IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 12 October, 2020 23:38 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik felt the 'world-class' AB de Villiers proved to be the difference in his team's crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on Monday.De Villiers' unbeaten 33-ball 73 took RCB to a mammoth total of 194 for two after 20 overs."AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams," said Karthik. "We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker. Anything else was going. After the 82-run loss, KKR dropped to fourth after seven matches. Karthik said, "We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better the batting."Let's be honest. Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will want to stick on to them." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos