IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: Who is Rahul Tewatia?

The Indian Premier League has been a solid platform for uncapped cricketers over the years. The tournament has unearthed many domestic talents and some of the players have later represented India; read: Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia is one such talent from Haryana. The 27-year-old returned with figures of 3/17 in his first two overs against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday. Eventually, he finished at 3/37.

An old school leggie, Tewatia likes to flight the ball rather than going quicker through the air.

Shane Watson expected a short ball and got hoodwinked as the delivery hit the pad to crash on to the stumps. Sam Curran missed the line of the googly and got stumped. Debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad threw his wicket as he charged down to a flighted delivery outside off. Sanju Samson repeated the act.

Tewatia made his IPL debut in 2014. He was noticed in 2017 during his stint with Kings XI Punjab. He had picked up the crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir to help Kings stay afloat in the tournament.

He was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 3 crore in 2018.

Tewatia has appeared in 48 domestic T20 matches scoring 628 runs along with 30 wickets.