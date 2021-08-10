IPL 2021: CSK captain Dhoni lands in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Lion Day Entry," CSK posted with a photo of Dhoni on its twitter handle about the captain reaching the city.

There will be no camp in Chennai before the CSK players fly out to the UAE. The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19, with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians.

CSK is expected to leave for Dubai by August 14.