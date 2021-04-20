IPL 2021, Match 13: DC v MI - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021: MI v DC- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 13 of the tournament on April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head record (28 matches: MI 16 | DC 12)

Both teams played each other four times last season, including the 2020 IPL final. In the last five encounters between both teams, MI has enjoyed pure domination by winning all five matches.

Over the thirteen editions of the IPL, the two teams have faced each other 28 times where MI holds a slight upper hand with 16 wins as compared to DC’s 12.

Last IPL meeting

The two teams, who were last year’s finalists, battled it out at the Dubai international Cricket Stadium on November 10, where MI (157/5 in 18.4 overs) beat Delhi (156/7 in 20 overs) by five wickets to clinch its record fifth IPL title.

It was an all-round performance by Mumbai. Rohit Sharma’s stellar captaincy along with Boult’s magnificent performance with the ball, where he picked three wickets, helped Mumbai to restrict Delhi to156 despite half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (56) and then skipper Shreyas Iyer (65*).

In reply, Mumbai was off to a flying start. Rohit completed 4000 runs IPL runs for the champion team and scored a brilliant half-century. Despite Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada picking three wickets, Ishan Kishan comfortably steered Mumbai to its fifth IPL title with eight balls to spare.

In Qualifier 1 held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5, DC was outclassed by the sheer batting strength exhibited by the five-time champion. MI (200/5 in 20 overs) beat DC (143/8 in 20 overs) by 57 runs.

In an exquisite batting display where Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries, Pandya’s unbeaten 37 including a flurry of sixes demoralised the opposition.

Chasing a mammoth target of 201, DC had to dish out an equally impressive display with the bat but Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult had other ideas. Bumrah (4/9) and Boult (2/9), along with Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard dismantled the Delhi side and restricted it to just 143 runs at the end of 20 overs.

1st leg result: MI (111/1 in 14.2 overs) beat DC (110/9 in 20 overs) by 9 wickets

2nd leg result: MI (166/5 in 19.4 overs) beat DC (162/4 in 20 overs) by five wickets.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present) 633 2. Virender Sehwag (DC: 2008-2014) 375 3. Ambati Rayadu (MI: 2010-2017) 356 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020) 22 2. Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 21 3. Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present) 18

Top performers last season