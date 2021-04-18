IPL 2021 Match 11: DC vs PBKS (KXIP) - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (26 MATCHES - DC 11 | PBKS 15)

Punjab holds the upper-hand in the head-to-head meetings with Delhi, having won 15 of their 26 meetings in league history.

RECENT FORM:

In their last five meetings, Punjab has a slender lead of three wins to Delhi's two. The teams last met on October 21, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in the second-legged fixture. Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 106* lifted a shaky Capitals lineup to 164/5. However, a fifty from Nicholas Pooran led the Punjab charge as it stode home with a five-wicket win to beat the Capitals.

In their first meeting last season on September 21, 2020, a thrilling finish saw Punjab equalling Delhi's total of 157/8 off the final ball to send the match to a Super Over. The dramatic game ended in favour of Delhi who scraped through the Super Over after Kagiso Rabada restricted Punjab to 2/2 in the one-over finish.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Virender Sehwag DC: 2008-13, PBKS: 2014-15 330 2. David Miller PBKS: 2012-19 322 3. Shreyas Iyer DC: 2014-Present 298 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sandeep Sharma PBKS: 2013-2017 14 2. Irfan Pathan PBKS: 2008-10, DC: 2011-13 14 3. Axar Patel RR: 2008-15 13

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)