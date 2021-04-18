Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 11: DC vs PBKS (KXIP) - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS (KXIP): Punjab holds the upper-hand in the head-to-head meetings with Delhi, having won 15 of their 26 meetings in league history. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 07:52 IST In their last five meetings, Punjab Kings has a slender lead of three wins to Delhi Capitals' two. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 07:52 IST The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. HEAD-TO-HEAD: (26 MATCHES - DC 11 | PBKS 15)Punjab holds the upper-hand in the head-to-head meetings with Delhi, having won 15 of their 26 meetings in league history.RECENT FORM:In their last five meetings, Punjab has a slender lead of three wins to Delhi's two. The teams last met on October 21, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in the second-legged fixture. Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 106* lifted a shaky Capitals lineup to 164/5. However, a fifty from Nicholas Pooran led the Punjab charge as it stode home with a five-wicket win to beat the Capitals.READ: IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals set to unleash Nortje-Rabada against Punjab Kings In their first meeting last season on September 21, 2020, a thrilling finish saw Punjab equalling Delhi's total of 157/8 off the final ball to send the match to a Super Over. The dramatic game ended in favour of Delhi who scraped through the Super Over after Kagiso Rabada restricted Punjab to 2/2 in the one-over finish. TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Virender Sehwag DC: 2008-13, PBKS: 2014-153302.David MillerPBKS: 2012-193223.Shreyas IyerDC: 2014-Present298RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Sandeep SharmaPBKS: 2013-2017142.Irfan PathanPBKS: 2008-10, DC: 2011-13143.Axar PatelRR: 2008-1513 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.KL RahulPBKS6702.Shikhar DhawanDC6183.Shreyas Iyer DC519 RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Kagiso RabadaDC302.Anrich NortjeDC223.Mohammed ShamiPBKS20 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.