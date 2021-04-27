IPL News

IPL 2021, Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals has beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in the four of the last five meetings that it has played.

27 April, 2021 07:51 IST

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli will want to play a key role in their sides winning on Tuesday- Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)

The two teams have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (152/7 in 20 overs) lost to DC (154/4 in 19 overs)

In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.

In the other fixture, Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-gettersMost Runs
Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)921
AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present)589
Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present)319
Top wicket-takersMost wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)14
Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present)12
Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017)11

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-gettersMost Runs
Shikhar Dhawan (DC)618
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473
Virat Kohli (RCB)466
Top wicket-takersMost Wickets
Kagiso Rabada (DC)30
Anrich Nortje (DC)22
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21