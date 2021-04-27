Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals has beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in the four of the last five meetings that it has played. Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 07:51 IST Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli will want to play a key role in their sides winning on Tuesday- Sportzpics Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 07:51 IST Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)The two teams have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10.Last IPL meeting:RCB (152/7 in 20 overs) lost to DC (154/4 in 19 overs)In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs.In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.In the other fixture, Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs.Top performers in this fixtureTop run-gettersMost RunsVirat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)921AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present)589Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present)319Top wicket-takersMost wicketsYuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)14Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present)12Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017)11 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersMost RunsShikhar Dhawan (DC)618Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473Virat Kohli (RCB)466Top wicket-takersMost WicketsKagiso Rabada (DC)30Anrich Nortje (DC)22Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.