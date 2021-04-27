IPL 2021, Match 22: DC vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)

The two teams have played 25 matches in IPL history, with RCB winning 15 matches and Delhi Capitals winning 10.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (152/7 in 20 overs) lost to DC (154/4 in 19 overs)

In their last IPL meeting, Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. A half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and 35 from AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 152/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put on 88-runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a six-wicket win for the Capitals.

In the other fixture, Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-getters Most Runs Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present) 921 AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present) 589 Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present) 319 Top wicket-takers Most wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present) 14 Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present) 12 Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017) 11

