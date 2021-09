MI vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2021 live, Today's match: Rohit's Mumbai vs KL Rahul's Punjab in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD - (27 MATCHES - MI 14 |PBKS 13)

Mumbai narrowly leads Punjab, having won 14 off their 27 contests.

Predicted Playing XIs

MI Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

PBKS Predicted 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

MI vs PBKS DREAM 11 PREDICTION

Mumbai: 6/7 | Punjab: 5/7

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Credits left: 0.0

FULL SQUADS:

Team MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen



Team PBKS: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis

When: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS begins at 7:30PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/