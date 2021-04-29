Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians has won just one of its last five meetings against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 08:52 IST Having won just one of the last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will try to improve the record. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 08:52 IST IPL 2021: MI V RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out forIndian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 24 of the tournament on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Head to head record (24 matches: MI 12 | RR 12)Having played 24 matches over 13 editions of the IPL, the two teams are equally matched with 12 wins each. Last IPL meetingIn the last five encounters. Rajasthan has enjoyed utter domination over Mumbai with four wins compared to Mumbai’s one. MI and RR last clashed on Oct 25, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where MI (195/5 in 20 overs) was beaten by RR (196/2 in 18.2 overs).Despite setting a mammoth target of 196 for RR, MI faltered in restraining the inaugural IPL champion as Ben Stokes tore through the MI bowling attack to score a brilliant unbeaten 107 off 60 balls. Steve Smith’s decision to make Stokes open finally bore fruit as the star England all-rounder, along with Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 54 off 31 balls guided RR to a comfortable victory by eight wickets despite losing two early wickets. In the return leg, Mumbai mauled Rajasthan. MI (193/4 in 20 overs) beat RR (136/10 in 18.1 overs) and registered a hat-trick of wins at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020. Batting first, MI posted 57 runs on the board at the end of the PowerPlay, bringing up its hundred in just the 12th over.Despite skipper Rohit Sharma getting out in the 10th over by Shreyas Gopal, Suryakumar Yadav continued his onslaught and scored his first half-century of the season. He went on to achieve his best IPL score of 79 not out as MI posted 193 runs on the board.Chasing 194 was never going to be easy for RR and Jaiswal getting out for a duck in the first over did not help its cause. Boult starred with the ball as he scalped the dangerous wicket of Sanju Samson. As wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Buttler tried to turn the tide with a brilliant 70 off 43 balls before being caught brilliantly near the boundary line by Kieron Pollard. A lack of a solid partnership saw Rajasthan crumble as it was bowled out for 136. Top performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present)4852.Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present)4063.Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present)357RankBowlerWickets taken1.Dhawal Kulkarni (MI: 2008-2013, 2019- Present)172.Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present)153.Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017)14 Top performers last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Ishan Kishan (MI)5162.Quinton de Kock (MI)5033.Suryakumar Yadav (MI)480RankBowlerWickets taken1.Jasprit Bumrah (MI)272.Trent Boult (MI)253.Jofra Archer (RR)20 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.