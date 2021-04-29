IPL 2021, Match 24: MI vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021: MI V RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 24 of the tournament on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Head to head record (24 matches: MI 12 | RR 12)

Having played 24 matches over 13 editions of the IPL, the two teams are equally matched with 12 wins each.

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters. Rajasthan has enjoyed utter domination over Mumbai with four wins compared to Mumbai’s one.

MI and RR last clashed on Oct 25, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where MI (195/5 in 20 overs) was beaten by RR (196/2 in 18.2 overs).

Despite setting a mammoth target of 196 for RR, MI faltered in restraining the inaugural IPL champion as Ben Stokes tore through the MI bowling attack to score a brilliant unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

Steve Smith’s decision to make Stokes open finally bore fruit as the star England all-rounder, along with Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 54 off 31 balls guided RR to a comfortable victory by eight wickets despite losing two early wickets.

In the return leg, Mumbai mauled Rajasthan. MI (193/4 in 20 overs) beat RR (136/10 in 18.1 overs) and registered a hat-trick of wins at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020.

Batting first, MI posted 57 runs on the board at the end of the PowerPlay, bringing up its hundred in just the 12th over.

Despite skipper Rohit Sharma getting out in the 10th over by Shreyas Gopal, Suryakumar Yadav continued his onslaught and scored his first half-century of the season. He went on to achieve his best IPL score of 79 not out as MI posted 193 runs on the board.

Chasing 194 was never going to be easy for RR and Jaiswal getting out for a duck in the first over did not help its cause. Boult starred with the ball as he scalped the dangerous wicket of Sanju Samson.

As wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Buttler tried to turn the tide with a brilliant 70 off 43 balls before being caught brilliantly near the boundary line by Kieron Pollard.

A lack of a solid partnership saw Rajasthan crumble as it was bowled out for 136.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present) 485 2. Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 406 3. Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present) 357 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. Dhawal Kulkarni (MI: 2008-2013, 2019- Present) 17 2. Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present) 15 3. Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 14

Top performers last season