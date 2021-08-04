Pat Cummins: 'I probably won't go to the IPL'

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins is likely to miss the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE from September 19.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Cummins said that he hasn't made an official call on not playing in the IPL 2021 but admitted it will be "tough" to go to UAE and play in the cash-rich league.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I probably won't be going to the IPL. I haven't made an official call on it. But my partner is pregnant and our baby is due in the middle of the IPL. At the moment, there is a travel restriction to get back to Australia, you got to do 2 weeks quarantine," the Australian fast bowler said on his YouTube channel.

"There is probably going to be some days quarantine going to UAE. So it's going to be tough to go and play there," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the English players will be available for the resumption of the IPL 2021.