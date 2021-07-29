IPL 2021: Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians talent scout team

Former India international R. Vinay Kumar has been appointed as a talent scout for Mumbai Indians.

In his 17-year first-class cricket career, Vinay led Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy titles and was part of Mumbai Indians' two winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017. He announced his retirement in February this year.

The 37-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians management and coaching staff.

“I am honoured for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strives for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It’s a new chapter and personally, I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket," Vinay said.

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said: “I am delighted to have Vinay join our talent scout programme. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength.”

Vinay is the latest to join the defending champion’s talent scout division, which recently saw Parthiv Patel join its ranks.