IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 31 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: (17 MATCHES- SRH 8 MI 9)

In the overall head-to-head count, the battle between Hyderabad and Mumbai has been close, with Mumbai holding a 9-8 win-loss advantage record out of the 17 times both teams have faced each other.

LAST IPL MEETING

MI (150/5 in 20 overs) beat SRH (137/10 in 19.4 overs) by 13 runs.

Earlier this season, the two teams had squared off in Match 9 of the competition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI registered its second consecutive victory of the season with this win courtesy of Rahul Chahar’s brilliant bowling coupled with some excellent fielding by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, including two direct hits.

In reply, SRH started well by scoring 57 runs in the PowerPlay, without losing any wickets. However, a freak hit-wicket by Jonny Bairstow provided MI with a much-needed wicket.

It was the break Mumbai needed as it brought Chahar into the attack, who scalped three wickets in the match. SRH kept losing wickets and despite some handy contributions, it needed 21 runs off the last two.

Bumrah got the wicket of Shankar in the penultimate over and Boult dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed in the final over, thus bowling out SRH for 137 runs.

POSITION ON THE POINTS TABLE

SRH is languishing at the bottom (eighth) of the points table. It has 2 points from six matches, which means the ‘Orange Army’ has secured just one win in IPL 2021 till now. MI, on the other hand, is on fourth with 8 points in 7 matches, which means the five-time champion has four wins and three losses in this year’s IPL.

IPL 2021 FORM GUIDE: (LAST 5 MATCHES |WIN: LOSS)

SRH- The team is in horrible form winning just one of its last five matches. (1:5)

MI- It has been a mixed bag from MI as it has three wins and two losses in its last five matches. (3:2)

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM SRH AND MI)

MOST RUNS

Rank Player Runs scored 1. Rohit Sharma (MI) 250 2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 248 3. David Warner (SRH) 193 4. Manish Pandey (SRH) 193 5. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 173

MOST WICKETS