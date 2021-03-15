IPL 2021: Watch CSK captain MS Dhoni in two new avatars in latest ad

Star Sports, the Indian Premier League's (IPL) official broadcaster, has launched two promotional films as a part of the 'India Ka Apna Mantra' campaign featuring ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in completely new avatars.

The films capture the emotions and the success mantras of the players in their pursuit of excellence and success.

Conceptualized by Star India's creative team, the first film opens in a martial arts training camp with students playing cricket. Dhoni is seen teaching the kids how the continued hunger for success can be a driver for excellence. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain cites his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Rohit Sharma’s track record of winning five editions of the marquee tournament and his hunger to add on to his tally in IPL 2021.

The second promo opens in a summer camp with youngsters ready for a drill led by Dhoni, who goes on to narrate the story of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. He delivers the message that aggression when channelised in the right way, can help achieve success.

Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, said, "VIVO IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country. Our campaign reflects the resilience, determination and enterprise of the nation. With the campaign launch, we are geared up to engage millions of fans and offer them high-quality content clubbed with innovative and immersive experiences.”

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 and will be broadcast/streamed LIVE and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.