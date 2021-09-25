IPL News SRH vs PBKS LIVE Predicted 11, Playing 11, IPL 2021 Today's match: Where to watch, head to head stats IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Live: Get the live updates of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings head-to-head and today's match team squad updates. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 September, 2021 11:31 IST Kane Williamson's SRH and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings are desperate for a win in their clash in Sharjah. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 September, 2021 11:31 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 on Saturday at Sharjah.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (17 MATCHES - SRH 12 |PBKS 5)Sunrisers has faced Punjab 17 times in the IPL since 2013, holding a 12-5 win-loss record. Predicted Playing XIsSRH XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.PBKS XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi SRH vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch FULL SQUADS:Team Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan EllisRELATED: RR vs DC live updates: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: Nortje impressed by Pant's understanding of the game RR vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: where to watch online today at 3:30 PM IST IPL 2021: Natarajan's positive COVID-19 test did not impact game, says coach Bayliss Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran MalikWATCH: Trevor Bayliss on SRH loss to DC: Give Delhi the credit, it was a little bit of an upset When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs PUNJAB KINGS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/