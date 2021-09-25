SRH vs PBKS LIVE Predicted 11, Playing 11, IPL 2021 Today's match: Where to watch, head to head stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 on Saturday at Sharjah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (17 MATCHES - SRH 12 |PBKS 5)

Sunrisers has faced Punjab 17 times in the IPL since 2013, holding a 12-5 win-loss record.

Predicted Playing XIs

SRH XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

PBKS XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

FULL SQUADS:

Team Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis



Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik

When: Saturday, September 25, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs PUNJAB KINGS LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.