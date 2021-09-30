IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News SRH vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Kane Williamson's SRH, coming off a win in its last match, will face the high on confidence CSK, led by MS Dhoni on Thursday. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 06:15 IST Its a clash between the team at the top of the table (CSK) and at the bottom of the table (SRH) on Thursday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 06:15 IST Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.SPAN: 2013-2020Matches: 16Won: SRH:4 CSK:12HS (SRH) vs CSK: 192LS (SRH) vs CSK: 137HS (CSK) vs SRH: 223LS (CSK) vs SRH: 132 READ: IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH preview: Momentum with the Super Kings STARS OF THIS FIXTURERankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Suresh RainaCSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present)4322.David WarnerSRH (2014-Present)4053.MS DhoniCSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present)399RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Dwayne BravoCSK (2011-2015, 2018-Present)172.Deepak ChaharCSK (2018-Present)93.Rashid KhanSRH (2017-Present)9 STARS FROM LAST SEASONRankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH5482.Faf du PlessisCSK4493.Manish PandeySRH425RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Rashid KhanSRH202.T NatarajanSRH163.Sandeep SharmaSRH 16 Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between SRH and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. IPL 2021 SquadsSUNRISERS HYDERABADKane Williamson (c), David Warner, Jason Roy, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-RahmanCHENNAI SUPER KINGSFaf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :