SRH vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Kane Williamson's SRH, coming off a win in its last match, will face the high on confidence CSK, led by MS Dhoni on Thursday.

30 September, 2021 06:15 IST

Its a clash between the team at the top of the table (CSK) and at the bottom of the table (SRH) on Thursday.   -  Sportzpics

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

SPAN: 2013-2020

Matches: 16

Won: SRH:4 CSK:12

HS (SRH) vs CSK: 192

LS (SRH) vs CSK: 137

HS (CSK) vs SRH: 223

LS (CSK) vs SRH: 132

STARS OF THIS FIXTURE

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Suresh RainaCSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present)432
2.David WarnerSRH (2014-Present)405
3.MS DhoniCSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present)399
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Dwayne BravoCSK (2011-2015, 2018-Present)17
2.Deepak ChaharCSK (2018-Present)9
3.Rashid KhanSRH (2017-Present)9

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.David WarnerSRH548
2.Faf du PlessisCSK449
3.Manish PandeySRH425
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Rashid KhanSRH20
2.T NatarajanSRH16
3.Sandeep SharmaSRH 16

 

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2021 Squads

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Jason Roy, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

