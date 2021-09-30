SRH vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

SPAN: 2013-2020

Matches: 16

Won: SRH:4 CSK:12

HS (SRH) vs CSK: 192

LS (SRH) vs CSK: 137

HS (CSK) vs SRH: 223

LS (CSK) vs SRH: 132

STARS OF THIS FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Suresh Raina CSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present) 432 2. David Warner SRH (2014-Present) 405 3. MS Dhoni CSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present) 399 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Dwayne Bravo CSK (2011-2015, 2018-Present) 17 2. Deepak Chahar CSK (2018-Present) 9 3. Rashid Khan SRH (2017-Present) 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH 548 2. Faf du Plessis CSK 449 3. Manish Pandey SRH 425 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH 20 2. T Natarajan SRH 16 3. Sandeep Sharma SRH 16

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.