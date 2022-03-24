IPL News

IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, timings and venues

IPL 2022 full fixtures list: All you need to know about the complete group stage schedule and 10 teams for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

24 March, 2022 13:47 IST

Gujarat Titans will make their debut in IPL 2022.   -  AP

TATA IPL 2022 will get underway from March 26 with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There will be a total of 12 double-headers this season. While the first match will start at 3.30pm IST, the second will begin at 7.30pm.

The 2022 IPL will have the 10 teams — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new additions — divided into two groups of five each. Mumbai Indians and Super Kings have been placed in separate groups.

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2022:

Each team will play 14 league games this time as well, for a total of 70 games before the playoffs.

Match 1, Sat, 26-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium

Match 2, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCI

Match 3, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 4, Mon, 28-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 5, Tue, 29-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 6, Wed, 30-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium

Match 7, Thu, 31-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 8, Fri, 01-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium

Match 9, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 10, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 11, Sun, 03-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 12, Mon, 04-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil Stadium

Match 13, Tue, 05-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 14, Wed, 06-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 15, Thu, 07-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 16, Fri, 08-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans, Brabourne – CCI

Match 17, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium

Match 18, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 19, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals, Brabourne – CCI

Match 20, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 21, Mon, 11-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 22, Tue, 12-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 23, Wed, 13-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 24, Thu, 14-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 25, Fri, 15-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCI

Match 26, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne – CCI

Match 27, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 28, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium

Match 29, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 30, Mon, 18-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCI

Match 31, Tue, 19-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 32, Wed, 20-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33, Thu, 21-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings, DY Patil Stadium

Match 34, Fri, 22-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 36, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCI

Match 37, Sun, 24-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium

Match 38, Mon, 25-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium

Match 39, Tue, 26-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 40, Wed, 27-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium

Match 41, Thu, 28-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium

Match 42, Fri, 29-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne – CCI

Match 44, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium

Match 45, Sun, 01-May2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 46, Sun, 01-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 47, Mon, 02-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 48, Tue, 03-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings, DY Patil Stadium

Match 49, Wed, 04-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 50, Thu, 05-May2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCI

Match 51, Fri, 06-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCI

Match 52, Sat, 07-May2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 53, Sat, 07-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54, Sun, 08-May2022, 3:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 55, Sun, 08-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 56, Mon, 09-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium

Match 57, Tue, 10-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 58, Wed, 11-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 59, Thu, 12-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium

Match 60, Fri, 13-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 61, Sat, 14-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 62, Sun, 15-May2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium

Match 63, Sun, 15-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne – CCI

Match 64, Mon, 16-May2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 65, Tue, 17-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium

Match 66, Wed, 18-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil Stadium

Match 67, Thu, 19-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium

Match 68, Fri, 20-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 69, Sat, 21-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 70, Sun, 22-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium

