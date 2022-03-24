IPL 2022 IPL News IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, timings and venues IPL 2022 full fixtures list: All you need to know about the complete group stage schedule and 10 teams for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 24 March, 2022 13:47 IST Gujarat Titans will make their debut in IPL 2022. - AP Team Sportstar 24 March, 2022 13:47 IST TATA IPL 2022 will get underway from March 26 with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.There will be a total of 12 double-headers this season. While the first match will start at 3.30pm IST, the second will begin at 7.30pm.The 2022 IPL will have the 10 teams — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new additions — divided into two groups of five each. Mumbai Indians and Super Kings have been placed in separate groups.Here's the full schedule of IPL 2022:Each team will play 14 league games this time as well, for a total of 70 games before the playoffs. Match 1, Sat, 26-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede StadiumMatch 2, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCIMatch 3, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil StadiumMatch 4, Mon, 28-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede StadiumMatch 5, Tue, 29-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 6, Wed, 30-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil StadiumMatch 7, Thu, 31-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCI SRH: Revamped for long-term success RCB: Virat Kohli hands over baton to Faf du Plessis Match 8, Fri, 01-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings, Wankhede StadiumMatch 9, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals, DY Patil StadiumMatch 10, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 11, Sun, 03-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCIMatch 12, Mon, 04-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil StadiumMatch 13, Tue, 05-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede StadiumMatch 14, Wed, 06-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune Mumbai Indians: We have strong batting line-up, enviable bowling unit, says Zaheer Khan LSG: Top guns in arsenal for Goenka’s re-entry Match 15, Thu, 07-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil StadiumMatch 16, Fri, 08-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans, Brabourne – CCIMatch 17, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil StadiumMatch 18, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 19, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals, Brabourne – CCIMatch 20, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede StadiumMatch 21, Mon, 11-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil StadiumMatch 22, Tue, 12-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil StadiumMatch 23, Wed, 13-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 24, Thu, 14-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil StadiumMatch 25, Fri, 15-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCI KKR: Shreyas Iyer is a long-term prospect, says Venky Mysore Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya & Co start from scratch Match 26, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne – CCIMatch 27, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede StadiumMatch 28, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil StadiumMatch 29, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 30, Mon, 18-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCIMatch 31, Tue, 19-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil StadiumMatch 32, Wed, 20-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 33, Thu, 21-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings, DY Patil StadiumMatch 34, Fri, 22-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 35, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium Delhi Capitals: No Rabada, no Avesh - no problem CSK: Camaraderie and team culture are important, says Balaji Match 36, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCIMatch 37, Sun, 24-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede StadiumMatch 38, Mon, 25-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede StadiumMatch 39, Tue, 26-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 40, Wed, 27-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede StadiumMatch 41, Thu, 28-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede StadiumMatch 42, Fri, 29-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 43, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne – CCIMatch 44, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians, DY Patil StadiumMatch 45, Sun, 01-May2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede StadiumMatch 46, Sun, 01-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 47, Mon, 02-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede StadiumMatch 48, Tue, 03-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings, DY Patil StadiumMatch 49, Wed, 04-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 50, Thu, 05-May2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCIMatch 51, Fri, 06-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCIMatch 52, Sat, 07-May2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede StadiumMatch 53, Sat, 07-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 54, Sun, 08-May2022, 3:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede StadiumMatch 55, Sun, 08-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil StadiumMatch 56, Mon, 09-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil StadiumMatch 57, Tue, 10-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 58, Wed, 11-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil StadiumMatch 59, Thu, 12-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede StadiumMatch 60, Fri, 13-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCIMatch 61, Sat, 14-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium, PuneMatch 62, Sun, 15-May2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede StadiumMatch 63, Sun, 15-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne – CCIMatch 64, Mon, 16-May2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil StadiumMatch 65, Tue, 17-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede StadiumMatch 66, Wed, 18-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil StadiumMatch 67, Thu, 19-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede StadiumMatch 68, Fri, 20-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCIMatch 69, Sat, 21-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals, Wankhede StadiumMatch 70, Sun, 22-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. 