IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, timings and venues

TATA IPL 2022 will get underway from March 26 with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There will be a total of 12 double-headers this season. While the first match will start at 3.30pm IST, the second will begin at 7.30pm.

The 2022 IPL will have the 10 teams — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new additions — divided into two groups of five each. Mumbai Indians and Super Kings have been placed in separate groups.

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2022:

Each team will play 14 league games this time as well, for a total of 70 games before the playoffs.

Match 1, Sat, 26-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium

Match 2, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCI

Match 3, Sun, 27-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 4, Mon, 28-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 5, Tue, 29-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 6, Wed, 30-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium

Match 7, Thu, 31-Mar2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 8, Fri, 01-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium

Match 9, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 10, Sat, 02-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 11, Sun, 03-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 12, Mon, 04-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil Stadium

Match 13, Tue, 05-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 14, Wed, 06-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 15, Thu, 07-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 16, Fri, 08-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans, Brabourne – CCI

Match 17, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium

Match 18, Sat, 09-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 19, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals, Brabourne – CCI

Match 20, Sun, 10-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 21, Mon, 11-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 22, Tue, 12-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 23, Wed, 13-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 24, Thu, 14-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 25, Fri, 15-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCI

Match 26, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne – CCI

Match 27, Sat, 16-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 28, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium

Match 29, Sun, 17-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 30, Mon, 18-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne – CCI

Match 31, Tue, 19-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium

Match 32, Wed, 20-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33, Thu, 21-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings, DY Patil Stadium

Match 34, Fri, 22-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans, DY Patil Stadium

Match 36, Sat, 23-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCI

Match 37, Sun, 24-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium

Match 38, Mon, 25-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium

Match 39, Tue, 26-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 40, Wed, 27-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium

Match 41, Thu, 28-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium

Match 42, Fri, 29-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 3:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne – CCI

Match 44, Sat, 30-Apr2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium

Match 45, Sun, 01-May2022, 3:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium

Match 46, Sun, 01-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 47, Mon, 02-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 48, Tue, 03-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings, DY Patil Stadium

Match 49, Wed, 04-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 50, Thu, 05-May2022, 7:30PM, Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne – CCI

Match 51, Fri, 06-May2022, 7:30PM, Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians, Brabourne – CCI

Match 52, Sat, 07-May2022, 3:30PM, Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 53, Sat, 07-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54, Sun, 08-May2022, 3:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium

Match 55, Sun, 08-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 56, Mon, 09-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders, DY Patil Stadium

Match 57, Tue, 10-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 58, Wed, 11-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 59, Thu, 12-May2022, 7:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium

Match 60, Fri, 13-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 61, Sat, 14-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 62, Sun, 15-May2022, 3:30PM, Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium

Match 63, Sun, 15-May2022, 7:30PM, Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne – CCI

Match 64, Mon, 16-May2022, 7:30PM, Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium

Match 65, Tue, 17-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium

Match 66, Wed, 18-May2022, 7:30PM, Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants, DY Patil Stadium

Match 67, Thu, 19-May2022, 7:30PM, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium

Match 68, Fri, 20-May2022, 7:30PM, Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne – CCI

Match 69, Sat, 21-May2022, 7:30PM, Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium

Match 70, Sun, 22-May2022, 7:30PM, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium