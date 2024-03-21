IPL 2024 playing conditions: Two bouncers in one over; changes made in Super Over rules

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 22 with the Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram.

The league announced its playing conditions for the new season ahead of the tournament. While most rules remain same from the previous season, there are a few changes worth noting.

A bowler can now bowl two bouncers in one over for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. In the IPL 2024 playing conditions, BCCI has confirmed the new rule will take place in this season.

The change in playing conditions was recently trialled in the domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Under the law 41.6 that deals with bowling of dangerous and unfair short-pitched deliveries, clause 41.6.1.4 says, “A bowler shall be limited to two fast short-pitched delivery per over.” A fast short-pitched delivery or bouncer is defined as a ball which passes above the shoulders of the batter.

Any ball that goes above the head will be called as a wide and as per clause 41.6.1.7.1, “For the avoidance of doubt any fast short-pitched delivery that is called a wide under this clause shall also count as one of the allowable short-pitched deliveries in that over.”

Retired out batter cannot bat again in second Super Over

The playing conditions have also clarified that if a batter retires out in the first Super Over then they won’t be able to bat again in either the same inning or the subsequent Super Over “even after the consent of fielding captain.”

The clarification comes after the recently held T20I between India and Afghanistan saw Rohit Sharma coming out to bat in the second Super Over after retiring himself out in the first. There was a confusion but lack of clarity in the playing conditions saw the umpires allowing the Indian captain to bat again, with the consent of the opposite captain.