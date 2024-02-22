The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.
CSK will begin its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for CSK
- vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 22 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Gujarat Titans - March 26 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Delhi Capitals - March 31 - Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - April 5 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
