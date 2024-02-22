  • vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 22 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
  • vs Gujarat Titans - March 26 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
  • vs Delhi Capitals - March 31 - Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST
  • vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - April 5 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST