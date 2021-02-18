IPL Auction 2021: Chennai Super Kings signs Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore

Moeen Ali was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2021 Auction. The allrounder was released by his previous IPL team RCB.

Ali's hitting prowess was on display when in a late assault, he raced to 43 off 17 balls before becoming India’s final wicket in its 317-run win in the second Chennai Test.

Ali, batting at No.9, hit five sixes and three fours in his 18-ball cameo. It included three consecutive sixes off debutant Axar Patel. "Absolutely buzzing to play for CSK," said Ali. "Massive fan base, can't wait to meet for them. Can't wait to play under MS Dhoni. My teammate Sam Curran is there too. This made my day, made my year."

Here's what L. Balaji had to say on CSK signing Moeen: We have to be flexible at mini-auctions, most of the core-combination is covered, key areas are important to focus on. We were focusing on an all-rounder and power-hitting. Moeen is a good buy. He is handy with the ball and also can bat in the top order, we’re happy with the buy. Watson gave us that flexibility in the top order. Now Moeen gives us depth and the option of a dual role.