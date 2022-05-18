Rahul, de Kock put on biggest opening stand in IPL history

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put on the highest opening partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten 210-run stand against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

The duo went past Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's 185-run stand, set against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019.

These two had eclipsed the unbroken 184-run partnership between KKR's Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn against now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017.

Overall, this is the third highest partnership ever in the IPL after RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' 229 (vs Gujarat Lions in 2016) and 215* (vs Mumbai Indians in 2015).

Additionally, de Kock's unbeaten 140 is now the third highest individual score in the league after Chris Gayle's 175* (vs Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum's 158* (vs RCB in 2008).