KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders hosts Lucknow Super Giants in must-win encounter

Lucknow Super Giants has smartly decided to don its sister franchise Mohun Bagan’s colours in order to win its share of Eden Gardens’ loyalty in the crucial Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.

LSG, on 15 points, needs a win to confirm its place in the playoffs and give itself a chance to finish second.

Other than seeking home comfort in an away match, the Krunal Pandya-led side will bank on the experience of Gautam Gambhir, who captained KKR to two titles, to outthink the host.

Having won its last two matches, including the one against Mumbai Indians due to Mohsin Khan’s superb last over, the formidable LSG will be keen to maintain its momentum.

Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers can make a difference with the bat.

Using its potent attack – including spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal and pacers Mark Wood, Yash Thakur and Avesh Khan – LSG may check the home batters.

KKR, on 12, needs to win its last outing and hope that results of other matches help it get a last-four entry.

Following its victory over Chennai Super Kings, KKR will expect its dependable hands – Nitish, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh in batting and spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma in bowling – to deliver.