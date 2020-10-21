KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020: Iyer feels Delhi fell about 10 runs short against Punjab

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, after a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 reverse fixture, felt that his side should have put up a few more runs on the board to make it a tighter contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.



"I feel that we fell around 10 runs short, but we got a lot of learnings from this game... The good thing is that the boys will be charged up for the next game. We weren't up to the mark, but I'm sure we will be next time," he said.

He also went on to heap praise on Shikhar Dhawan, who became the first cricketer to score two back-to-back hundreds in the tournament. "Shikhar's batting was a positive. He read the wicket well, adapted to the situation, went hard from ball one, and passed the message onto the youngsters that the wicket is stopping. He acclimatised to the conditions quicker than others."



Winning captain KL Rahul said he felt a lot more confident, with Kings XI Punjab having posted three wins on the trot now. "My heart keeps reaching new limits every game but yeah, it is nice to finish it in the 19th over for once. [Mohammed] Shami obviously is coming in with confidence from the last game. Arshdeep [Singh] bowled two overs in the PowerPlay and one at the death. To nail six out of six yorkers is great. Glenn is a great team man. He has been batting well in the nets. It was important to back him."