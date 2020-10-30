Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: KXIP vs RR, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in the 50th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Friday. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 06:26 IST Rajasthan Royals had defeated Kings XI Punjab in a high-scoring IPL encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium earlier this season (File Photo). - IPL Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 06:26 IST The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.Head-to-head: (20 matches- KXIP 9 | RR 11)The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and Rajasthan holds a 11-9 head-to-head win/loss record over Punjab.READ | IPL 2020: Pragyan Ojha impressed with leggie Ravi Bishnoi KXIP (223/2 in 20 overs) lost to RR (226/6 in 19.3 overs) by 6 wickets.Earlier in IPL 2020, RR beat KXIP by four wickets in the United Arab Emirates on the back of Sanju Samson's 42-ball 85 and half-centuries from Rahul Tewatia and Steve Smith. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal had scored 106 off 50 balls in Sharjah back then, while Mohammed Shami took a three-wicket haul against the Royals.Position on the Points Table:Punjab currently occupies the fourth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 12 outings, which include six wins and six losses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is placed seventh in the standings with ten points, having won five games and lost seven.IPL 2020 Form Guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)KXIP - The team has five wins from its last five matches (5:0)RR - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)Overall, the Royals have won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season and made the playoffs in three other seasons. Meanwhile, Kings XI have reached only one summit clash in 2014 and qualified for the playoffs just one other instance in 2008.THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KXIP & RR)Most runs1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 5952) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 3983) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 3294) Sanju Samson (RR) - 3265) Steve Smith (RR) - 276Most Wickets1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 202) Jofra Archer (RR) - 173) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) - 124) Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 95) Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) - 9 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos