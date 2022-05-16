LSG skipper K L Rahul: Nothing comes easy, we had to learn that the hard way

Lucknow Super Giants needed a win against Rajasthan Royals to book its berth in the Indian Premier League playoffs. But a 24-run defeat on Sunday meant the team will now have to win its last match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday to make it to the last-four.

"I won't lie. There is a bit of pressure. We all know that in this competition, nothing comes easy, and no points come easy. We have had to learn that the hard way," Lucknow captain K.L. Rahul said after the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium.

"We could have so easily been sitting here today and could have qualified, and gone into the last game with a free mindset and try to enjoy our cricket, but obviously, we are in a position where we have to win our last game..."

After losing its last game against Gujarat Titans, the team's mentor Gautam Gambhir had addressed the players and had made it clear that "there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport..."

But those pep talks did not make much of a difference as chasing 179, the team lost three wickets for 29 in 5.3 overs. Even though Deepak Hooda stepped up and scored a half-century, that was not enough to guide the team home.

And ahead of the must-win game against Knight Riders, Rahul understands that it is important to play to one's strength.

"It's good. Every game brings its own pressure and challenges. It is one more game for us to challenge ourselves as a team and try to win that game and carry that momentum forward and get some confidence ahead of the next game," the captain said.

While Gujarat Titans has already booked a spot in the last-four stage, Royals climbed to the second spot in the points table. However, with three more teams vying for the remaining two spots, the playoffs race has certainly heated up.