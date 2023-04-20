IPL News

LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for maintaining slow overrate

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

PTI
Jaipur 20 April, 2023 13:58 IST
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in action.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

LSG defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs on Wednesday night here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” IPL said in a statement.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 off 42 balls as LSG posted 154 for seven. In reply, RR were restricted to 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Lucknow will face Gujarat Titans on April 22.

