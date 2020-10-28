IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 48 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 16 | KXIP 10)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 16 times.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (201/3 in 20 overs) beat MI (201/5) in the Super Over.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Dubai on September 28, Monday and the match had to be decided by a Super Over. Fifties from Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers took RCB to 201/3 in the first innings while Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard's 119-run partnership forced MI back into the game. Pollard's final-ball boundary helped MI tie the game and force the Super Over. Eventually, RCB got home by chasing down the target of eight runs from the final ball of the over.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- MI has won three of its last five game but heads into the next encounter on the back of a loss (3:2)

RCB - RCB holds a similar run of form to MI with three wins in last five games with a loss in its last match (3:2)

Current position in the table:

MI (1st): After seven wins and four losses from 11 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 14 points.

RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 11 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost four.

Top performers so far-MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (374) Jasprit Bumrah (17) Ishan Kishan (298) Trent Boult (16) Suryakumar Yadav (283) Rahul Chahar (13)

Top performers so far-RCB :