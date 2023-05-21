Despite rumours swirling that the ongoing Indian Premier League could be captain M.S. Dhoni’s last, the Chennai Super Kings’ openers feel the four-time IPL winner still has a lot to offer the franchise.

In an interview released on the IPL website, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had a candid conversation about their performances this season, entering the playoffs, and playing under Dhoni. “Hopefully this is not his (Dhoni’s) last season,” said Conway. “No, he’s got five more years in him,” Gaikwad said, echoing Conway’s sentiments.

Dhoni has played every game for CSK this year despite nursing a knee injury. He was seen wearing a knee support during the open practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before CSK’s first match. “His knee is all good; it’s great to have him, and I’m sure that the home fans are excited to see him (in the first qualifier),” said Conway.

Gaikwad and Conway have been instrumental in CSK’s success, having scored 1047 runs between them in 20 matches, including four 100+ stands, the second-best record for Chennai, next only to the Mike Hussey-Murali Vjay combination.

“There are a few things that help us in our partnerships; one is our communication. I like to talk a lot in the middle, always asking questions. And the left-right combination also certainly helps us. If I’m stalling in the middle on one end, I know you’re going to start smashing from the other,” said Conway. With yet another massive opening stand—141 runs off just 87 balls—CSK crushed the Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to become the second team to qualify for this year’s playoffs. The Super Kings will take on the defending champion Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on May 23 at Chepauk.