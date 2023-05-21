IPL News

Dhoni still has five years of IPL in him: CSK openers Ruturaj, Conway

With rumours spreading that this might be the last Indian Premier League for the four-time title winning captain M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ openers have given something for the fans to cheer about.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 21 May, 2023 12:14 IST
Chennai 21 May, 2023 12:14 IST
Dhoni has played every game for CSK this year despite nursing a knee injury, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 190.74.

Dhoni has played every game for CSK this year despite nursing a knee injury, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 190.74. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

With rumours spreading that this might be the last Indian Premier League for the four-time title winning captain M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ openers have given something for the fans to cheer about.

Despite rumours swirling that the ongoing Indian Premier League could be captain M.S. Dhoni’s last, the Chennai Super Kings’ openers feel the four-time IPL winner still has a lot to offer the franchise.

In an interview released on the IPL website, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had a candid conversation about their performances this season, entering the playoffs, and playing under Dhoni. “Hopefully this is not his (Dhoni’s) last season,” said Conway. “No, he’s got five more years in him,” Gaikwad said, echoing Conway’s sentiments.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves CSK camp to join England squad ahead of Ireland Test

Dhoni has played every game for CSK this year despite nursing a knee injury. He was seen wearing a knee support during the open practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before CSK’s first match. “His knee is all good; it’s great to have him, and I’m sure that the home fans are excited to see him (in the first qualifier),” said Conway.

Gaikwad and Conway have been instrumental in CSK’s success, having scored 1047 runs between them in 20 matches, including four 100+ stands, the second-best record for Chennai, next only to the Mike Hussey-Murali Vjay combination.

“There are a few things that help us in our partnerships; one is our communication. I like to talk a lot in the middle, always asking questions. And the left-right combination also certainly helps us. If I’m stalling in the middle on one end, I know you’re going to start smashing from the other,” said Conway. With yet another massive opening stand—141 runs off just 87 balls—CSK crushed the Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to become the second team to qualify for this year’s playoffs. The Super Kings will take on the defending champion Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on May 23 at Chepauk.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us