IPL 2022 retention: PBKS retained players full list ahead of IPL mega auction

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.

They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

The two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players.