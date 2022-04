PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks, Playing 11 Prediction, Full Squads, Where to watch

Punjab Kings will meet Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

PBKS vs CSK PREDICTED XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious

PBKS vs CSK DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Robin Uthappa (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone (c)

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: PBKS 5:6 CSK Credits Left: 0.5

PBKS vs CSK H2H NUMBERS

Total matches - 26 matches

Chennai won - 15

Punjab won - 11

HS (CSK) vs PBKS: 240

LS (CSK) vs PBKS: 107

HS (PBKS) vs CSK: 231

LS (PBKS) vs CSK: 92

Last 5 matches - PBKS 2-3 CSK

Last H2H - PBKS won by 54 runs, PBKS 180/8 (20) - 126/10 (18) CSK

Rank Best Batters Team Runs Scored 1. Suresh Raina CSK 713 2. Faf Du Plessis CSK 593 3. MS Dhoni CSK 583 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 2. R Ashwin CSK 17 3. Albie Morkel CSK 12

PBKS vs CSK TOSS STATS

PUNJAB KINGS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 10

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/6 MATCHES LOST: 0/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 5/10 MATCHES LOST: 5/10

CSK V DC - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V RR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 45 RUNS

KKR V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 18 RUNS

CSK V RCB - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 69 RUNS

CSK V SRH - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 20 RUNS

RCB V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

RR V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 7 WICKETS

DC V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V PBKS - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

DC V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 27 RUNS

PBKS vs CSK FULL SQUADS

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - PBKS vs CSK LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super KIngs will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.