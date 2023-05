Punjab Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Take a look at the Toss results and predicted Playing XI.

Punjab Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal/Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2023 - Toss - Rajasthan won the toss, opted to bowl first - Result: Punjab won by 5 runs.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - IPL 2022 - Toss - Punjab won the toss, opted to bat first - Result - Rajasthan won by 6 wickets

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS